CPJ urges India to drop charges against Kashmiri journalist

The New York-based Committee to Project Journalists has said that it stands in solidarity with Kashmiri journalist, Sajjad Gul, who has been harassed by authorities for his journalistic work. The Committee to Project Journalists in a tweet reiterated its call on the Indian authorities to drop their investigation into Sajjad Gul and allow him to report without interference, Kashmir Media Service reported. Gul was booked for a story published by The Kashmir Walla magazine on corruption in administration in Feb 2021. In a series of tweets he wrote he has been harassed since then. He further said this is how journalists are being treated like criminals in Naya Kashmir under the Modi regime.













