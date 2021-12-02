Ehsaas registration web-portal received 489.96mvisits since Nov 9: Dr Sania

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar on Wednesday said Ehsaas Rashan Web Portal had received 489.96 million visits since opening of the portal on November 9, 2021.

“Over 6.83 million families have been registered through 8171 service and Ehsaas Rashan web-portal, so far. Likewise, 33,178 Kiryana shopkeepers have been registered nationwide under Ehsaas Rashan and registration of 50,562 shopkeepers is currently in process on the portal,” DrSania said while briefing the Prime Minister, Imran Khan in a meeting held here on the ongoing Ehsaas Rashan registration.

DrSania also briefed the Prime Minister on the steps being taken to enroll families and Kiryana shopkeepers under the programme.The meeting was chaired by the prime minister to review progress on Ehsaas Rashan Registration and execution, said a news release issued here.

The prime minister directed participating provinces, district governments and other concerned authorities to expedite the Rashan registration process to benefit maximum number of poor families in the country. He also directed all concerned authorities to raise awareness among karyana stores and the potential beneficiaries in this regard.He said the government was taking all possible measures to provide maximum relief to common man.

Through the programme, 20 million families with monthly income below Rs50,000 will be granted a monthly subsidy of Rs1,000 on flour, ghee/cooking oil and pulses.

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar; Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin, SAPM on Political Communication, Dr. Shehbaz Gill; Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi; President NBP, Arif Usmani and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

Registration of karyana stores is ongoing through the web-portal: ehsaasrahsan.pass.gov.pk whereas families can register either through 8171 or the web-portal.