EVMs and i-voting were not among the bills passed into law by President Alvi

President Arif Alvi signed 31 bills into law on Wednesday.

On November 17, the joint Parliament session passed 33 bills, setting a new record. Electoral reform for the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and allowing abroad voters the opportunity to vote through i-voting are two bills that have yet to be signed.

The president signed the following legislation:

The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021

The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-Consideration) Bill, 2021

The SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021

COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021

The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021

The Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021

The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules), Bill, 2021

The Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes Amendment Bill, 2021

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Bill, 2021

The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The University of Islamabad Bill, 2021

The Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2021

The National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021

The Hyderabad Institute for Technology and Management Sciences Bill, 2021

Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Unani, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Practitioners (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Muslim Family Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021

The signed bills include the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill to safeguard the rights of working journalists. “I am happy to sign this historic bill,” the president said.