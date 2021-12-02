Daily Times

Thursday, December 02, 2021


EVMs and i-voting were not among the bills passed into law by President Alvi

Web Desk

President Arif Alvi signed 31 bills into law on Wednesday.

On November 17, the joint Parliament session passed 33 bills, setting a new record. Electoral reform for the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and allowing abroad voters the opportunity to vote through i-voting are two bills that have yet to be signed.

The president signed the following legislation:

  • The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021
  • The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-Consideration) Bill, 2021
  • The SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021
  • The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021
  • The Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021
  • The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules), Bill, 2021
  • The Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes Amendment Bill, 2021
  • The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Bill, 2021
  • The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The University of Islamabad Bill, 2021
  • The Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2021
  • The National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021
  • The Hyderabad Institute for Technology and Management Sciences Bill, 2021
  • Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Unani, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Practitioners (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Muslim Family Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021

The signed bills include the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill to safeguard the rights of working journalists. “I am happy to sign this historic bill,” the president said.

