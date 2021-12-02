Fahad Mustafa, Saba Qamar to romance in Asim Azhar’s debut album

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar is all set to release his debut album and a teaser for the upcoming single shows Fahad Mustafa and Saba Qamar.

Sharing his excitement in the post he shared on Tuesday, the singer also dropped a teaser from the headlining song of his upcoming album and it sees Saba Qamar and Fahad Mustafa in all their glory.

The caption of the post reads: “Ladies and gentlemen, I have waited so long for this moment and finally — my first single from my first album [will be] releasing very soon”.

Several have since been congratulating the singer in the comments section of his post. And to them, he replied: “Ap sab ke pyaar ka bohat shukriya (Thank you all for your love). I always want to be recognised for my work and that is what I’ll always try to do. No matter how far people go with their actions, or try to stir up controversy to gain some attention, for me, my work will always come first.”

Azhar continued: “We exist because of the work we have to do. And we’re loved for the work we have done. So, with that being said, we have put in a lot of hard work, blood and sweat into this and I really hope you all enjoy it just as much. Love you!”

The release of Azhar’s first album had to be delayed in 2019 because of the political tensions and suspended cultural exchange between India and Pakistan. Though the rift is rigid as ever, Azhar is gearing up to market his upcoming catalogue and from the look and sound of the teaser, we’re hoping it won’t disappoint.