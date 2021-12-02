Today is UAE National Day, get free entry to Dubai Expo 2020

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is celebrating its 50th National Day today (December 2), and visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai can obtain free admission.

Expo 2020 Dubai issued free access tickets at the gates across the arena on its website.

Expo 2020 Dubai already announced that there would be a wide range of activities from December 1st to 4th in honour of the UAE National Day golden jubilee.

The celebrations will include the fancy firework display to light up the skies above the Expo nightly, as the marching bands and children’s parade is set to maintain the upbeat momentum within the premises.

The weekend celebrations have already kicked-off on from yesterday, with the UAE storytellers taking center stage.

As the UAE explores its roots and recalls its birth, the national day will be marked with nostalgia bursting from the planned activities. They will celebrate to honour the UAE’s visionary pioneers and leaders, ranging from the writers of the UAE’s national song to the UAE’s inventive and ground-breaking Emiratis in many industries.

However, the main events for UAE National Day will take place today. The morning celebrations will begin with a flag-raising ceremony and the singing of the national anthem, followed by a performance of ‘Al Azi,’ a style of Nabati poetry that is part of the UAE’s cultural history and represents victory.

There will be at least two television shows in the evening (7.30 pm and 10.15 pm) today at the iconic Al Wasl Dome.

The concert, named ‘Journey of the 50,’ will feature a little boy and his grandma, according to Abulhoul, and will be “an extension of the stunning opening ceremony.”