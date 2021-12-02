COMSATS arts gallery holds exhibition on Azerbaijan

A photography exhibition “Azerbaijan- History and Victory” was inaugurated at COMSATS’ Art Gallery, COMSATS University Islamabad on Friday. The exhibition was organized in collaboration with the Embassy of Azerbaijan and Pakistan Azerbaijan Alumni Association. Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov, inaugurated this exhibition which showcased 17 photographs covering the ‘2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War” between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Guest of the event Ambassador Khazar Faradov expressed his pleasure and said that the exhibition was extremely important to bring awareness on the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Pakistan for constant support during the conflict as a brotherly nation. He acknowledged that Pakistan was the first country to recognize Azerbaijan and has stood beside Azerbaijan ever since its inception.

Prof. Shams-ul-Qamar, Incharge Academics, COMSATS University Islamabad, expressed his gratification to the Ambassador of Azerbaijan for choosing COMSATS University Islamabad for this exhibition. He said such events promote bilateral diplomatic relations and understanding between the people at the grassroot level ultimately bringing countries closer. He also conveyed to the Ambassador the message of the COMSATS University Rector, Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal to further academic and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. Dr. Afzal said that the exchanges and cooperation between the two brotherly nations in times of peace should exceed those in the time of war. Speaking at the occasion, Farrah Mahmood, Incharge COMSATS Art Gallery recalled her visit to Baku and admired the Arts and Crafts of Azerbaijan; especially the rugs, wood craft and pottery. She admired the hospitality of the people of Azerbaijan and the beauty of its landscape.

A documentary on war between Armenia and Azerbaijan was also played during the event which showed the actual footages of the war scenes as well as nation celebrating its victory after war. COMSATS Art Gallery will continue the photo exhibition will till Friday 3rd December, 2021.