EVMs will ensure transparent elections, says Interior Minister

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed maintained that the next general elections will be held on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Daily Times reported.

He asserted that the government has finalized legislation to give the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

Rasheed while addressing an event in Rawalpindi said that the use of EVMs in general elections will ensure free, fair and transparent voting.

The minister said all Pakistani citizens living abroad will have the right to vote in the next general elections and hence will play a vital role in decision making.

The minister said that after every election, opposition accuse the ruling party of rigging the elections but EVMs will remove this conflict too. He said the federal cabinet has approved the provision of online visas to people associated with Tableeghi groups.

Sheikh said sixty colleges and three universities have been established in the Rawalpindi district while the government is working to establish an IT university in this constituency. He said the education of girls is very crucial for the education of the coming generations. He announced to provide 1.5 million rupees for purchasing computers for Government Associate College for Women Rawalpindi.

He also thanked Allah Almighty for providing an “incompetent opposition” to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Moreover, the minister acknowledged that there is no doubt in it that inflation is too much now and mostly affects salaried people. He said the government is working to mitigate inflation effect on the poor people.