Sheikh Rasheed ensured the use of EVMs in next elections

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that the government has finalized legislation to hold next general elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed said the use of EVMs in general elections will ensure free, fair and transparent elections with credible and accurate results.

The minister said all Pakistani citizens living overseas will have the right to vote in next general elections and hence will play a significant role in decision making.

He said the federal cabinet has approved the provision of online visas to people associated with Tableeghi groups. Rasheed said the government is working to control inflation.

He said Pakistan has enjoyed friendly and exemplary relations with China and Saudi Arabia for a long time.

The interior minister further said sixty colleges and three universities have been established in the Rawalpindi district and the government is also working to establish an IT university in this constituency.

He said the education of girls is very important for the education of the coming generations. He announced to provide 1.5 million rupees for purchasing computers for Government Associate College for Women Rawalpindi.

Yesterday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was bound to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in upcoming by-elections after the Parliament passed legislation on the use of EVMs in elections.