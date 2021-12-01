Fawad terms PPP Peshawar rally good for national politics

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Pakistan Peoples Party’s yesterday rally in Peshawar was a good omen for the mainstream politics.

In a tweet, he said that Pakistan needed federal parties and PML-N should also come out of Central Punjab.

He said that unfortunately the leadership of both parties had no agenda. Politics confined to region will end as no party could survive on mere criticism. he added.

The minister said instead of trying to topple the government they should first learn to stand on their own feet.

He urged both the parties to give their suggestions for major reforms in the country.