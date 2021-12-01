NA panel approves Islamabad Women University Bill 2021

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Tuesday unanimously recommended to approve “The Islamabad Women University Bill, 2021” as passed by the Senate and moved by Ali Nawaz Awan MNA.

The bill was passed during the 22nd meeting held in the Committee Room of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awaisi MNA. Ali Nawaz Awan briefed the committee that keeping in view the religious and social context as well as increasing population potential of women folk in the federal capital, it was the need of the hour that a separate women university be established in Islamabad. He apprised that the government had also announced to establish the first Women University at the Post Graduate College for Women, F-7/2. He added that through this Bill, the government can materialize its manifesto of providing easy and quality education to girls. After detailed deliberations, the Committee unanimously approved the bill.

The committee also recommended to approve “The International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 2021” (moved by Mr. Amjid Ali Khan, MNA). The Committee deferred “The Iqbal Academy Pakistan Bill, 2021” (Government Bill) and “The NCS-Institute of Sciences Bill, 2021” (moved by Mr. James Iqbal, MNA) till its next meeting. Later, the Ministry informed that “The Pakistan Institute of Education Bill, 2021” (Government Bill) has been withdrawn. Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University apprised the committee that the university ranked No. 1 by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and 378th in the world by the QS World University Rankings 2022.

He added that University is going to establish a Department of Sports Sciences as per instructions of the Hon. Prime Minister and also establish a Department of Media Studies. Further, the university signed almost 70 MoUs with different national and international academic, research institutions, and corporate entities. The Committee appreciated the performance and achievements of the University to improve the proficiency of the institution.

The committee also appointed a Sub-Committee under the Convener ship of Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, MNA with Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, MNA as its Members.