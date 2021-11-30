COVID-19: Pakistan records 10 deaths, 475 new cases in last 24 hours

On Tuesday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has reported 475 new cases and 10 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours (Monday).

After adding the fresh 475 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,284,840. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,728 which represents a ratio of 2.2 percent.

Moreover, a total of 42,577 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 475 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.1 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 905.

Statistics 30 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,577

Positive Cases: 475

Positivity %: 1.1%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 905 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 30, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 327 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,242,236 with a 96.7% recovery rate.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 13,876.

Furthermore, Punjab, the most populous province of the country, has reported 80 new cases, in Sindh 331 new cases, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 34 new cases, in Islamabad 28 new cases, and in AJK 2 new cases emerged in the last 24 hours. Although in Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan no new case has been recorded during the last 24 hours.