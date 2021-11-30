Pakistan produces over 18 million cell phones in ten months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan produced about 18.87 million mobile phones during the first ten months of 2021, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday.

“MOC [Ministry of Commerce] pleased to announce that during the period of Jan to Oct 2021, Domestic manufacturing mobile plants in Pakistan produced 18.87 Million mobile units, Including 7.93 Million 4G mobile phones compared to 9.45 Million imported mobile phones,” he tweeted.

“MOC’s “Make in Pakistan” philosophy is giving the results and we look forward to sustainable growth for the long run.”

Earlier this month, Beijing-based smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Inc. unveiled plans to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan in collaboration with a local distributor Air Link Communication Limited.

Dawood said they will extend the production facility in the Quaid e Azam Industrial Estate in Lahore. Their manufacturing unit will be operational by January 2022 and will mean employment opportunities for about 3,000 people.