Pakistan, China signs MoU to deepen tourism cooperation, exchanges

BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on expansion of bilateral tourism, exchanges, and cooperation.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and Chinese Vice-Minister of Culture and Tourism Zhang Xu signed the MoU from both sides at an august signing ceremony held at the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism in Beijing. The event was also attended by senior officials from the two countries and media representatives.

The MoU signing was a part of activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries being celebrated this year. The MoU envisages upgrading tourism cooperation between Pakistan and China as outlined in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Long Term Plan.

As per the MoU, both sides would enhance their bilateral tourism cooperation in a coordinated manner for the sustainable development of tourism industry. The MoU seeks to cover all aspects of tourism cooperation from policy formulation and institutional support to development of tourism products and expanding business to business (B2B) linkages.

It would particularly assist Pakistan to upgrade its touristic infrastructure and facilities and develop a sustainable ecosystem for spurring domestic and international tourists inflows. Both sides have also decided to establish a Joint Working Group to implement the MoU and initiate specific projects in the two countries with mutual consultation.