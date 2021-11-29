“Khooni gannay ka juice”: video viral

Gunnay ka russ (sugarcane juice) is a hot-selling refreshing summer drink with several health benefits.

A video of a roadside vendor serving sugarcane juice in a unique way in India’s Ghaziabad has gone viral on YouTube.

The video shared by food blogger Vishal starts with a glimpse of the roadside stall. Vishal then requests a glass of “Khooni ganne ka juice” from the vendor.

The man squeezes the juice out of a sugarcane using a machine. He adds some pudina leaves to the machine. On the other hand, he slices and purées some pieces of beet, which he later mixes skillfully with the sugarcane juice.

The vendor uses a pouch that is completely similar to the blood pouches that can be seen in a hospital or blood bank to serve the juice.

Since being shared, the video has been viewed more than 440,000 times on YouTube.