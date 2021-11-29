Punjab suffers from air pollution caused by farm fires and industry

The smoke residue of burning crops, brick kilns, and industry chimneys continue to cause severe air pollution in parts of Punjab.

Air pollution is on the rise in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Bahawalpur, according to reports.

The police have been ordered to work along with the district administration and other authorities to reduce the province’s alarming pollution levels.

Over 135 cases were registered last week against people for spreading pollution in Punjab. At least 116 arrests were made after these cases were registered.

Meanwhile, Lahore, again ranked number one among the most polluted cities in the world today. Until recently, Karachi was ranked 12th. Schools will remain closed for the third day today to reduce air pollution in Lahore, while 50% attendance has been directed in private offices.

Fog, too, has increased in the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to which road traffic is being affected.

Due to fog, the M1 between Peshawar to Rashkai has been closed. The purpose of this step, according to the highway police, is to ensure the safety of highway users. The motorway will reopen for traffic as soon as the fog severity reduces. The Citizen GT Road has been suggested as an alternative route.

The M3 highway from Faizpur to Jaranwala has also been closed. People have been told to avoid unnecessary travel while the weather is foggy.