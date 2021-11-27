Air chief lauds youth talent

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Saturday witnessed All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest-2021 as chief guest held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur. The Air Chief lauded talented youth from premier academic institutions of Pakistan who participated in the contest, said a PAF media release. The chief guest emphasized the significance of co-curricular activities for the wholesome grooming of the students. First prize in English speech was awarded to Pre Cadet Muhammad Ali of PAF College Sargodha, while the first prize in Urdu speech was won by Gentleman Cadet Usaid Usmani of Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul. The coveted trophy of All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest-2021 was won by the team of Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul. The declamation contest was followed by a highly entertaining Variety Show presented by the Academy Dramatics Club. All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest has been a regular feature in the academic training calendar of PAF Academy, Asghar Khan since 1974. It has over the years become a prestigious event for leading universities, colleges, and institutions from all over the country. The event was attended by a large number of members of participating institutions as well as high ranking officials of PAF.













