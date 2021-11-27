KP set to launch massive skills trainings for youth

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) is all set to trigger youth skills trainings in the province as international donors-funded TVET Sector Support Programme (SSP) has handed over a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence to the KPK Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP TEVTA) established in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

The handing-over ceremony was held in Hayatabad where Advisor to Chief Minister KPK Abdul Karim Khan was the chief guest. First Secretary of the EU Delegation to Pakistan, Mr. Sven Ruesch; Cluster Coordinator for Training, Sustainable Growth and Decent Employment Opportunities, GIZ-Pakistan Mr. Olaf Handloegten; Managing Director KP TEVTA Engr. Sajjad Ali Shah and representative from the Embassy of Germany Ms. Antonia Peters attended the event.

According to details, as many as five centers of excellence (CoEs) have been planned which is a collaborative initiative of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH under the TVET SSP, which is funded by the European Union (EU), the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and Norwegian Embassy.

These five CoEs are being established through upgradation in Islamabad, Lahore, Kotri and Hub cities. They will provide a cascading model of teachers’ training, upscaling of skills for trainees, modern lab facilities, career counselling and job placement services under one roof.

The CoE Peshawar, which is the first one of these CoEs to be completed and launched, will foster excellence in training delivery for thousands of youth and TVET practitioners as well as will assist in the building up of a competent workforce with better job opportunities.

In his opening remarks, Olaf Handloegten from GIZ Pakistan, said it is a moment of pride for them to see the CoE in Peshawar being handed over to the KPK government that will set an example for all the other regions in Pakistan imparting excellent trainings to teachers and trainees.

Speaking about the TVET SSP at the ceremony, MD KP-TVETA Engr. Sajjad Ali Shah said that programmes like TVET SSP are essential to open opportunities for youth to compete in the national and international labour markets. The provincial TEVTAs in close collaboration with the TVET SSP are equipping a large number of young people with competency-based trainings and preparing them for employment opportunities for skilled workers.

Antonia Peters from German Embassy said, she sees a great potential in not only relying on jobs but also entrepreneurship models and SME development for people to benefit from economic opportunities especially in areas such as KPK. She hoped that with the initiation of activities at the Hayatabad CoE, young men and women can come forward and learn innovative skills.

While addressing the ceremony, Advisor to KPK Chief Minister Abdul Karim Khan appreciated the establishment of the Hayatabad centre of excellence. He termed this extraordinary training facility as a gift to the KPK government from European Union, Germany and Norway and assured that the provincial government will ensure its smooth functioning.