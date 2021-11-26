Daily Times

Paris Hilton shares photos from honeymoon in Bora Bora

Web Desk

American media person, model, singer, DJ, and actress Paris Hilton has posted her honeymoon pictures with her husband Carter Reum from Bora Bora.

“I’ve lived an interesting life, but seeing the world with you as your wife is my favorite adventure yet! Thanks for taking me to paradise,” she tweeted.

Although, Paris Hilton has married with Reum a couple of weeks ago

Moreover, the duo has been together since 2019. In February 2021, she announced to tie the knot on her 40th birthday.Carter proposed the star with a custom emerald-cut engagement ring.

 

