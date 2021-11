Paris Hilton shares photos from honeymoon in Bora Bora

American media person, model, singer, DJ, and actress Paris Hilton has posted her honeymoon pictures with her husband Carter Reum from Bora Bora.

โ€œIโ€™ve lived an interesting life, but seeing the world with you as your wife is my favorite adventure yet! Thanks for taking me to paradise,โ€ she tweeted.

Iโ€™ve lived an interesting life, but seeing the world with you as your wife is my favorite adventure yet!๐Ÿ'ซ๐ŸŒด๐ŸŒŠโœจ Thanks for taking me to paradise! #Honeymoon ๐Ÿ'• #JustMarried ๐Ÿ'ฐ๐Ÿผโ€โ™€๏ธ

Although, Paris Hilton has married with Reum a couple of weeks ago

Moreover, the duo has been together since 2019. In February 2021, she announced to tie the knot on her 40th birthday.Carter proposed the star with a custom emerald-cut engagement ring.