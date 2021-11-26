Public grievances being redressed on priority: Ombudsman

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz on Thursday said that people can file complaints on their own in the office of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat without the help of any lawyer and assured that their grievances would be addressed on priority. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat’s 15th Regional Office here the Ombudsman said that citizens can easily file their complaints in the form of hard copy or online in any federal department which will be disposed of within 60 days. Any complaint which remains unresolved with any agency for more than 30 days was automatically transferred to the CMIS –online complaint management information system of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, he added. He said that the office of Wafaqi Mohtasib was trying to provide speedy justice at the doorstep of citizens. Syed Tahir Shahbaz said that WM Secretariat initiated a number of innovative techniques through traditional and social media tools to increase awareness among the general public about the use of services being offered. He said that WMS started its services in 1983 with 7812 complaints filed at that time, and in 2020 as many as 134,000 complaints were received. He further said that the institution developed an interface with 178 federal government agencies for better monitoring and expeditious resolution of public grievances.













