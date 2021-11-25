NAB chairman reviews progress on mega corruption cases

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday reviewed the progress on mega corruption cases particularly housing sector cases including Aashiana Iqbal, Paragon City, Pak Arab Housing Society and Eden Housing scam.

During his visit to NAB Regional Office here, the NAB chairman also reviewed the progress on references against former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz and others pertaining to telegraphic transfer scandal, references against Mir Shakeelur Rehman and Ramzan Sugar Mills, filed in the accountability courts by the NAB.

NAB Director General Lahore Shehzad Saleem along with combined investigation teams, briefed Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal about corruption cases, references and direct and indirect recoveries made by the NAB Lahore during last four years. The NAB chairman was briefed that recoveries of Rs 88 billion in 45 cases were made possible by NAB Lahore during October 2017 to uptil now, out of which recoveries around Rs 10 billion in 22 cases were of direct recoveries while Rs 78 billions were recovered in 23 other cases as indirect recoveries.

Addressing the officers, Javed Iqbal said that NAB was a national institution which was working to eliminate the corruption from the country as per the Constitution, adding that the Bureau’s steps and actions against corruption were widely appreciated by national and international bodies.