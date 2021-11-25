Incompetence and Non-seriousness

The ruling party is taking a sigh of relief on a successful barrage of legislation in a recent joint parliamentary session! The government finally managed to break the momentum created by the opposition in back-to-back joint parliamentary sessions by taking the numerical lead on ruling benches. Opposition’s victory rhetoric was so intense that the government had to postpone the joint parliamentary session for much unavoidable reconciliatory talks with allies. PM himself had to chair the meeting to redress the grievances of allies. While the ruling party was busy with much-needed damage repair; the opposition left no stone unturned to portray the unceremonious departure of the government. An episode of Ex CJ GB’s mysterious affidavit, which reached Pakistan via London, also supplemented PMLN’s rhetoric on verdicts against Sharifs. Sensational allegations steamrolled in the affidavit have transformed into a judicial duel after a quick suo- motto by IHC.

Irrespective of the victory claims made by ruling and opposition sides on parliamentary affairs, no sane mind feels satisfied with the quality of performance displayed by the legislators. Democracy, as a political order of the state, seems practically compromised by none other than the parliamentarians. The onus of present democratic degradation falls squarely on the shoulders of both ruling and opposition benches. The policy of pursuing personality-oriented goals at the cost of sensitive national issues needs thorough introspection by political parties. On the same floor of the parliament, the opposition played victory tune after beating the government on two bills, and after almost a week, serious objections were being raised about the latest legislation. Why our political parties are always reluctant in accepting the victory of their opponents? Things are quite disorderly on the ruling party side as well. Some stalwarts in the federal cabinet possess the unique quality of converting a simple situation into a national crisis. The secret behind a hasty barrage of legislation without due dialogue with political stakeholders is best known to a few of the political maestros of the ruling party. This policy of no dialogue with political rivals in itself is entirely opposite to universally acknowledged democratic traditions. Assumption-based absolute stances adopted by mainstream parties have made our political practices non-productive. The whole idea of politics revolves around managing state affairs in the best possible manner to safeguard well-defined national interests. It is not all about grabbing the power to build and guard private empires. Parliament has to be a sacred place where elected representatives are bound under oath to ponder upon national issues and policies. The nation wants similar enthusiastic participation from elected representatives in parliament, which they regularly display in evening talk shows.Opposition is busy in the third phase of public gatherings in the form of protest processions. The focus of opposition in this round is more on economic deterioration, price hikes, and the old rhetoric of rigged elections. While the government stands extremely vulnerable on account of unfulfilled promises about economic uplift and conclusive accountability, the opposition has nothing valuable to offer as an alternate cure for existing troubles.Vague criticism on government in processions and talk shows without any workable solutions is enough to expose the hollowness of opposition benches. Incompetence and lack of political acumen, prevailing in ruling and opposition sides, are blinking as major impediments.

Democracy, as a political order of the state, seems practically compromised by none other than the parliamentarians.

Neither government nor opposition displayed any seriousness in parliament to deliberate upon issues of public interests. Underutilization of the parliament by mainstream parties is a true reflection of the prevailing non-democratic mindset wrapped in optics-oriented political activities mostly displayed in media show-offs. The nation is now paying the price of the deeply-rooted incompetence of the political elite. Besides waning on economic matters, the government has, so far, failed to handle and manage the public protests amicably. Protest march by religious party actually took place between Lahore to Wazirabad but a warlike environment was created by the administration in upper Punjab. Main roads in twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, were closed with containers. No one has so far explained the utility of blockade in twin cities when the protest march was already halted at Wazirabad. In a way, an extra-wise administration served the purpose of protestors by blocking even those roads which could never be closed in past during physical sit-inns. Surprisingly, the federal and Punjab government could not read the signs of upcoming protests. Later, police failed to disperse the protestors and subsequently, all talkative ministers miserably failed to strike an amicable deal through dialogue. With such heavy baggage of failures and shortcomings on back, ministers adopted a provocative insolent tone in media talks. Without the timely support of institutions and mediation of saner minds, it looked almost impossible for the government to amicably resolve this sensitive issue through non-violent means. Besides deteriorating democratic norms, the ability to resolve the issues through dialogue is rapidly diminishing. The government doesn’t feel like talking with the corrupt PMLN and PPP, whereas, the opposition is not ready to engage with an illegitimate selected regime. Either side has nothing concrete to offer except verbosity and media optics. Much needed internal stability is a precondition to mount a befitting response to looming threats at external fronts.

The worsening situation in IIOJK, complex unfolding in Afghanistan, TTP – Daeshpossible collaboration, acceleration on CPEC vis-à-vis balancing of ties with US, China, Russia, and Middle Eastern players are a few out of many such important issues which deserve the attention of the political elite. Non-serious and careless verbosity must be substituted with sanity and a higher sense of responsibility. It is quite disappointing to receive ill-framed comments, on a sensitive matter like the state’s capacity and policy to deal with extremism, from a minister whom international media takes as the official spokesperson of Pakistan. In the context of Pakistan’s role in the war on terror, Information Minister’s unnecessary lecturing was so wrong that eventually, National Security Advisor had to do the requisite rectification in a media interview. For the stalwarts of political parties, may it be government or opposition, it is now about time to have a serious head-on shoulder!

The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at sikandarnoorani@yahoo.com