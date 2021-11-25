Access to Systematic Writing

It is frustrating that writing, which is a very basic and essential foundation of schooling, has been exclusively accessible to the privileged students in the Pakistani education system. In fact, writing is a crucial mode of critical thinking and creativity. In other words, it is a process to manage information and polish one’s thoughts by penning them down. It is a systematic and technical process that every student is supposed to be taught properly. Students would hardly be able to utilise their quality of critical thinking if they have not been provided with a productive environment and facilities to polish their writing skills.

Worryingly, our education system has created little room for the nations’ children (the majority of the children) to enhance and utilise their quality of writing. For instance, ordinary students are deprived of being taught the various modes and techniques of writing from nursery to graduation whereas the privileged students, on the other hand, are being very precisely and comprehensively taught writing as a process in the Cambridge School System (O and A levels education). It is truly no justice to others who are unable to afford and join the elites’ oriented schooling system. There still remain many examples of ordinary students, who have earned esteemed titles as influential and effective writers. But the system does not deserve credit for their successes as they have voluntarily put their consistent and energetic efforts into winning their respective titles. It is a fact that one’s growth and improvement is always subject to his firm belief and hard work, no matter what circumstances he goes through. Students, who despite a lack of opportunities, are competing with the other privileged students in competitive and other examinations, are proving this claim. But the state should not ignore its responsibility of providing equal educational opportunities to all students.

Creative and professional writing activities have become victims of neglect in our education system.

Since our education system is not paying sincere heed to the area of writing, students need to voluntarily but responsibly learn and practice the fundamental principles of effective writing. Some basic methods and principles play essential roles when it comes to learning effective writing, especially, three important modes of persuasion introduced by Greek Philosopher, Aristotle. The principles of the Greek Philosopher on modes of persuasion include Ethos, Logos, and Pathos (Greek words). Ethos means character and it is an essential tool in convincing one’s audience. More explicitly, it helps convince one’s audience through his writings by quoting and referencing experts, highly qualified and credible personalities regarding the subject matter of the piece of writing concerned. For instance, quoting John Locke on social contract theory and likely giving references of prominent religious scholars on religious topics make the readers/audience satisfied. Pathos means sympathy. It is another tool of writing to attract readers. Since humans cannot escape emotions, they can easily be won over to one’s viewpoint in his writings by using sympathetic and emotional sentiments. A piece of writing would probably get the attraction and attention of the readers if the author uses emotions as tools to attract them, be the emotions affiliated with a religion, relationship, nationalism, etc. Last but not least important method is Logos which means logic (facts and figures). Absolutely, facts and figures are essential elements in proving any claim. This method is highly effective and is mostly used in different writings to attract readers. Actually, writing is inseparable from reading. Since writers know about any topic they write on, they must ensure presenting various facts and figures in proving what they claim to satisfy their readers.

It is a fact that creative and professional writing activities have become victims of neglect in our education system. But this deficiency can be overcome if educational reforms are ensured by introducing writing courses and training as a formal and mandatory part of the schooling curriculum. Prioritizing writing and giving it a considerable amount of importance in our educational system would not only stimulate creative thinking but would also create a culture of reading more and more general books amongst the students. The state is supposed to provide the students with the space to grow to their natural heights by exposing them to their natural skills such as the ability to think and creative writing.

