Petroleum dealers to observe nationwide strike tomorrow

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) on Wednesday announced to go on a nationwide strike on November 25th to register their protest against low-profit margins.

While talking to media, PPDA’s Secretary Noman Butt said all petrol pumps will close at 6 am on Thursday for an indefinite period across the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that the government has continued to ignore their demands, adding that they would not hold talks with authorities till their profit margins on the sale of petroleum products is not increased by 6%.

The petroleum dealers were previously told by the government that their demands would be met hence they had called off the strike on 5th November, the Secretary said.

Responding to a question, the PPDA secretary said that no government official has contacted them about their demands so far.