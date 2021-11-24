Pak Army to defend motherland at all costs, says COAS

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited Headquarters Lahore Corps on Tuesday and received a detailed briefing on the formation’s operational readiness.

According to a news release from the ISPR, General Bajwa praised the Corps’ operational readiness and precautions against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Army Chief also paid a visit to Lahore Medical College (LMC) where he lay the foundation stone for the School of Allied Health Sciences (SAHS).

The COAS while engaging with students and teachers said that LMC has emerged as a premier college in Pakistan, and it is playing a critical role in producing high-quality Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) and BS (Honors) Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) graduates.

The COAS also urged the youth to strive for excellence while also striving to provide the best possible contribution to their country and mankind.

Later, the COAS went to Bedian road to see the front soldiers and was briefed by the local Formation Commander where he expressed his joy at the outstanding level of operational readiness and troop morale.

He told officers and troops that we are a battle-hardened Army that has made uncountable sacrifices in the line of duty and that we are prepared to protect our nation at any cost.