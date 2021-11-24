Govt endeavoring to create jobs for people: minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that government has initiated infrastructure development of far flung areas aiming facilitation of people and creating opportunities of progress for them.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Alpuri Shangla. He was accompanied by District President PTI Waqar Khan and Senior Vice President Malakand Division Sadeed-ur- Rehman.

The developmental works on communication roads of far flung areas were underway that would facilitate people and provide them opportunities of development and progress, he said and added that mega projects announced by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan for Shangla would start very soon. On the occasion, local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Alpuri, Haji Bahadar Khan joined PTI with family members and friends.

The Minister for labour and culture welcomed the newly joined group and said that they would be consulted in making decisions relating to their areas.

He said”Accomplishment of developmental projects would change destiny of area. He said that welfare of masses and providing basic amenities to them is among priorities of the government.”