Man killed, burnt on fire in Hafizabad

On Tuesday, a man was ruthlessly killed and then his body was set on fire in Hafizabad, Daily Times reported on Tuesday.

The man was recognized as Asghar and police were investigating for his murderers who after killing him put his body in stubble of paddy crop and set it on fire within Kassoki police station limits.

When the locals went to the fields to extinguish the fire they discovered the remains of a human body. The locals immediately contacted the police who rushed to the site and started an investigation.

The police also shifted the body to a mortuary.