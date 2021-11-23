Adele explains why she refused to make music for TikTok

Adele has revealed the real reason she refused to record music for TikTok despite her team’s advice to appeal to teenagers, saying her answer to her team mentioning TikTok was ‘Tik-a-Tok-a-Who?’

Adele, one of the world’s best-selling music artists, claimed that the topic of TikTok came up a lot while she was writing her latest album, “30,” in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

The 33-year-old English singer said that her response to her team was ‘Tik-a-Tok-a-Who?

Her interview was posted to YouTube on November 17 ahead of the release of her latest album, “30” on November 19.

She questioned who will make the music for her generation if everyone is focusing on making music for TikTok.

Adele told the interviewer, “They’re like, ‘We’ve really got to make sure that these 14-year-olds know who you are,’ she added, “I’m like, but they’ve all got moms. They’ve all got moms, and they’ve definitely been growing up listening to my music, these 14-year-olds.

“Who’s making the music for my peers?” she said. “I will do that job gladly. I would rather cater to the people that are like, on my level in terms of like the amount we’ve spent on earth and all the things we’ve been through. I don’t want 12-year-olds listening to this record, it’s a bit too deep.”

She said the record is for the “30- and 40-year-olds who are all committing to themselves and doing therapy.”

“That’s my vibe,” she said. “Because that’s what I was doing. So I’m more concerned with how this record can help them.”

TikTok is known for its earworms – derived both from chart music and viral sounds, as Insider’s Connor Perrett reported.

The platform has been utilized by creators and record labels to promote new tracks from upcoming artists, and also plays a part in older songs resurfacing and booming in popularity once more.

The music industry is evolving as a result. For example, Sam Smith’s “Like I Can,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” DJ Snake’s “You Are My High,” and the Bee Gees’ “More Than A Woman,” flooded the app in 2021 thanks to promotions by music-technology company Create Music Group, according to Business Insider’s Dan Whateley.

However, Adele seems determined not to take that path, with any upcoming virality of her music being caused organically.

The English singer’s previous albums including “19”, “21” and “25” have earned her 15 Grammy Awards and nine Brit Awards.