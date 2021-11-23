‘A sustainable environment protection plan is need of the hour’, says PM

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan while Chairing a meeting on pollution-related issues in the country directed the devising of a comprehensive strategy within the shortest possible time, to protect major cities from pollution.

“A sustainable environment protection plan is need of the hour to fight pollution, especially in major cities,” and its impact on health and related issues in the country.

For the past fortnight, smog has engulfed Punjab, mostly due to the burning of stubble, vehicular and smoke from industries and a number of measures

“In line with our manifesto, clean and pollution-free Pakistan is our top priority, and long-term measures should be taken to deal with the climate change-related issues,“ he said.

Moreover, a statement from the Prime Minister Office said, “we are focused on maximizing green cover of our cities through the massive plantation.”

However, the meeting was attended by Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain, SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill, and senior officers concerned.

CS Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar also joined the meeting via video link.