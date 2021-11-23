2 men in Gujranwala crushed to death while doing bike stunts

GUJRANWALA: On Tuesday, a bike stunt cost two young men their lives in Punjab’s Gujranwala, citing rescue officials.

The accident happened near Dhaunkal Morr of the city, they said.

17-year-old Ali and 22-year-old Ashraf riding a motorcycle were doing a wheelie stunt. They came off their two-wheeler after it went out of control and skidded sideways.

Both the men were hit and run over by a speedy car coming behind them.

Their bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ).

Earlier, a 55 year old man was arrested after several videos of him attempting bike stunts went viral. The man was taken into custody by the Kotwali police station.