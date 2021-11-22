Lieutenant General Faiz assumes Corps Commander Peshawar charge

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Monday assumed charge of Commander Peshawar Corps at Corps Headquarters Peshawar.

The outgoing Commander Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood handed over Command of Peshawar Corps to Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed during a ceremony held at Corps Headquarters Peshawar, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Gen Faiz served as the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) before his new assignment. He was replaced by Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum who took the charge as the new spymaster on Nov 20.