Pakistan administers major decline in coronavirus deaths

On Monday morning, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has reported only 3 coronavirus deaths and 322 new cases in the last 24 hours (Sunday).

After adding the fresh 322 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,282,194. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,662.

Moreover, a total of 37,148 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan yesterday (Sunday) from which 322 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.86 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,043.

Statistics 22 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,148

Positive Cases: 322

Positivity %: 0.86%

Deaths : 3

Patients on Critical Care: 1043 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 22, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 236 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed 1,230,970.

Furthermore, 474,243 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 442,479 in Punjab, 179,604 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,483 in Islamabad, 33,444 in Balochistan, 34,536 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,406 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.