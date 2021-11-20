Nine injured in gas leakage blast during wedding in Attock

ATTOCK: A gas leakage incident during a wedding ceremony in Attock injured at least nine people, including six ladies, on Saturday.

The horrible incident took place in Farooq-e-Azam Colony of Punjab’s Attock city. Rescue sources said that six women are among the wounded persons in the gas leakage blast.

The house caught fire after the explosion, whereas, the nearby houses were also damaged due to the powerful explosion.

Rescue sources added that three wounded persons in serious condition were shifted to Rawalpindi.

Earlier on Friday, at least three people including the mother and her two children had lost their lives in a blast due to gas leakage in Rawalpindi.

The incident had taken place in Rawalpindi’s Mazharabad area due to gas leakage. The house had turned into debris due to the intensity of the blast.

Two children and their mother were burnt to death in the blast. The bodies were moved to the nearby hospital, while the identification of the deceased could not be ascertained.

