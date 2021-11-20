PAJCCI’s efforts to bring positive results to Pak-Afghan trade

Vice president, Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has said that the efforts of the joint trade body of both countries would bring positive results and would help overcome present challenges in bilateral trade.

He said that a high-level delegation of the PAJCCI headed by the president of the Afghan chapter of the trade body has recently visited Pakistan and held meetings with stakeholders and particularly with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

During the meeting, he said a meticulous discussion was held on Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and challenges faced by it in the current circumstances. The meeting, he said, was also attended by higher authorities of the National Logistic Cell (NLC), FIA, State Bank of Pakistan and other stakeholders.

Speaker National Assembly on this occasion appreciated the efforts of the joint trade body, stressed for the resolution of the issues faced by the traders at already few opened trade routes with Afghanistan. He said that in this connection, a delegation of PAJCCI visited Ghulam Khan (North Waziristan) and Kharlachi (Kurram) and met with locals and other stakeholders to address their problems regarding bilateral trade between both countries.