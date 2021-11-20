Governor for promoting book reading culture

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Friday stressed the need for promoting the book reading culture so that the youth could better explore their talent and skills by getting the first hand knowledge.

The people in foreign countries paid special attention to book reading as they carry books even while travelling which showed their bonding with the books, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a launching ceremony of Mah-e-Nau Ashfaq Ahmad special edition and Banu Qudsia number, organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) at Governor House here.

The Governor said that Ashfaq Ahmad and Banu Qudsia had contributed significantly in Urdu literature as they had written so many articles for promotion of Urdu literature, adding that the purpose of launching ceremony of Mah-e-Nau Ashfaq Ahmad special edition and Banu Qudsia number was to pay tribute to the efforts of both literary personalities.

Chaudhry Sarwar said appreciated the efforts of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOI&B) and its Secretary Shahera Shahid for publishing such editions to recognize the literary work of Urdu writers and said that both Ashfaq Ahmad and Bano Qudsia had highlighted various social and cultural aspects in their writings.

Addressing the ceremony , Federal Secretary Shahera Shahid said that significant efforts were being made to promote Urdu literature and for the welfare of Urdu writers and poets as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would soon be signed with University of Lahore (UOL) after which the students could also write their articles in Mah-e-Nau besides analyzing the descriptions of other writers.