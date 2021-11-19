CM’s special funds to be transmitted at district level

On the direction of Chief Minister Balochistan Quddus Bizenjo, the Finance Department would divert the Chief Minister’s Special Supports Programme Funds at District level aiming to provide financial support to the deserving people across the province. Under the program, poor people would be given medical treatment and scholarships to deserving students. Persons with disabilities or special cases, families or accidents or disasters would also be financially supported under the CM’s special supports programme fund. According to official source, cash prizes would be given to human rights defender organizations, NGOs, trusts, sportsmen and artists, it added. Under the special supports programme, events on religious harmony, marriages of poor families or other cultural events would also be organized in the province. The CM Support Programme would also provide small development grants for educational and medical institutions. Under the support programme, financial assistance was being provided to the people of the province without any discrimination.













