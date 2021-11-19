Pakistan claims 10 deaths, 418 new coronavirus cases

On Friday (today), according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has recorded 10 more coronavirus deaths and 418 new cases in the last 24 hours (Thursday).

After adding the fresh 418 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,281,240. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,648.

Moreover, a total of 40,143 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 418 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.04 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,083.

Statistics 19 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 40,143

Positive Cases: 418

Positivity %: 1.04%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 1083 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 19, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 411 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now reach 1,230,094.

As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 22,498.

Furthermore, 473,767 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 442,268 in Punjab, 179,421 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,427 in Islamabad, 33,425 in Balochistan, 34,527 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,405 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.