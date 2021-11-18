WorldCall signs MoU with Akhuwat Foundation for setting up state of the art Blockchain Centre of Excellence

WorldCall remaining true to its core values of innovation and digital transformation has surpassed another milestone for promotion of Blockchain technology. Akhuwat Foundation, WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) and UK based World Mobile Group (WMG) have joined hands for a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding for setting up state of the art Blockchain Centre of Excellence to promote Blockchain technology. This Centre of Excellence would be established at Akhuwat University located at Kasur.

Akhuwat Foundation is brainchild of Dr. Amjad Saqib; dream translated into reality by creating niche microfinance institution – lending out loans without interest to the needy and deserving. Akhuwat has been tirelessly dedicated to poverty alleviation and empowerment of the poor. Through their concentrated efforts led by the vision of their Executive Director/ CEO Mr. Amjad Saqib has come a long way forward in uplifting the poor through immense support and empathy and in the process becoming the largest microfinance institution of Pakistan.

State of the art lab facility is being set up at Blockchain center of excellence established in Kasur. MoU would ensure provision of hardware/ infrastructure aligned with globally acceptable standards of blockchain technology. Dr. Amjad Saqib endorsed that graduate from one of its kind excellence university set up at Kasur would be a prime example and practical embodiment of our vision set. CEO, WTL extended his whole heartedness and earnest commitment to promote graduates fully equipped to cope up with the challenges posed in light of the paradigm shift in technological realm.

Talking on occasion, both CEOs; Mr. Babar Ali Syed (WTL) and Dr. Amjad Saqib (Akhuwat) emphasized that they remain committed to inculcation of modern technologies not just limited to Blockchain projects at grass root level. They highlighted the proven technological stature of WMG as the steering force behind turning this collaboration into a roaring success.