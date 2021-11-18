Accused in Nazim Jokhio murder case sent to jail

KARACHI: On Thursday, a local court sent all the accused in Nazim Jokhio murder case to jail on judicial custody.

The court directed the investigation officer to finalise the case investigation and submit the challan in the next hearing of the case.

The court will take a decision about applying the anti-terrorism law in the case or not after a final report, the judge said.

Earlier, the court had reserved its verdict over the complainant’s plea for adding anti-terrorism clauses in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio after hearing arguments of lawyers on the plea.

The court reserved its decision after hearing arguments of lawyers on the plea of the victim’s brother Afzal Jokhio. The court will expectedly announce the decision on the matter today.

The police produced Jam Awais MPA and other accused in the court today. Inspector Siraj Lashari, the new investigation officer of the case pleaded to the court for 14 days’ extension in physical remand of the accused.

“Previous investigation officer Mujtaba Bajwa handed over the charge of investigation to me yesterday,” the new IO said in his plea to the court.

“The postmortem report of Nazim Jokhio has not yet been received. The forensic report of the digital video recorder (DVR) from Punjab Lab also has not arrived,” the new IO said in his case investigation report.

Sindh police had changed the investigation officer of the high-profile murder case yesterday on the request of Afzal Jokhio.

The Police notified Inspector Siraj Lashari to investigate the case under the supervision of Sukkur Range DSP Ghulam Ali Jumani.

AIG Finance Tanveer Alam Odho will supervise the overall investigation, the notification read.

Earlier, the Sindh government had assured Afzal Jokhio of the formation of a joint interrogation team (JIT) to look into the murder case that allegedly involves a PPP MPA.