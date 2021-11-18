Today Qatari prince will hunt houbara bustard in Jhang

Prince from Qatar, Sheikh Tameem bin Hammad Al-Thani will today arrive in Jhang for hunting houbara bustard.

Qatari Prince along with his party and entourage will reach the city of Punjab today.

The police of Jhang have prepared a foolproof plan to provide security to the prince. Around the hunting camp of the Qatari prince, heavy contingents of police will be deployed.

The police pickets will be set up at three important sides of the Qatari prince’s camp, according to police sources.

The police have also been instructed to ensure patrolling in Kot Shakir Police Station, Athara Hazari, Garh Maharaja and areas where the Qatari royal guest will hunt houbara bustard.

The traffic DSP has been tasked to make proper traffic arrangements during the visit of the Qatari dignitary.