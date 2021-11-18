Bunkers to be constructed along LoC to save civilians

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and GB Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday called on the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi in the federal metropolis to discuss issues related to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council, construction of bunkers along the LOC, party affairs besides matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and was also targeting the civil population at the line of control.

He said the people of LOC have been offering sacrifices for the defense of the country along with the Armed Forces of Pakistan. The Prime Minister stressed the need for the completion and construction of bunkers for the people of LOC.

He said Special plans for development and prosperity of the people of LOC would be included in the Kashmir Development Package.

He said Reforms are underway for the socio economic development for the people of Azad Kashmir according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran .

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur assured full cooperation from the federal government for the construction of bunkers on the LOC and said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has a special interest in the development of Azad Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has exposed the Indian forces brutalities and gruesome human rights violations by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The Government and people of Pakistan will continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris people for attaining their fundamental right to self-determination. Genocide of innocent civilians in IIOJK biggest challenge for world conscience: JKNF

Seeking world community’s urgent attention towards the continued bloodshed and violence in Indian occupied Kashmir, Senior Hurriyat leader and vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani has termed the fresh killing of four civilians by the Indian occupation forces during a fake-encounter in Srinagar as a biggest challenge for world conscience.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday the JKNF leader said that using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in stage-managed encounters and labeling them as ‘militants’ was part of the Modi led racist regime’s playbook of violence. Demanding an independent inquiry into the incidents of the Indian state sponsored terrorism, Wani while citing the coldblooded murder of three traders and a doctor said, “Such heart wrenching incidents of violence would continue to bruise hearts and minds Kashmiris unless the perpetrators involved in the dastardly acts of violence are brought to justice”.

Urging international human rights organizations to take effective cognizance of the Indian state terrorism he said that it was high time that the world should play its due role in putting an immediate end to culture of impunity that has been major cause and consequence of rights abuses in the disputed region.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, the JKNF leader said that the India’s apartheid regime that has miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle has now resorted to brutal suppression and killing spree of innocent civilians to create a climate fear and insecurity amongst Kashmiris.