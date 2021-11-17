Indonesia keen to set up ASEAN study center

Indonesia’s Minister Counsellor Boy Dharmawan visited the University of Sialkot and discussed academic and industrial cooperation as well as establishment of the ASEAN Study Center at the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saeed-ul-Hassan Chishti welcomed the minister counsellor and his delegation and held a meeting with them, along with University Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob.

Boy Dharmawan, during the interaction with the staff, faculty and students, gave a presentation about Pakistan-Indonesia bilateral relations. He stressed cooperation between the Sialkot University and the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to strengthen mutual ties.

The vice chancellor praised the efforts of Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio and Minister Counsellor Boy Dharmawan for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of higher education, culture, business and promoting a soft image between the people of both countries.

University Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob stressed enhancing academic cooperation among the Pakistani and Indonesian universities and proposed a faculty exchange programmme, joint degree programmes, and exchange of students. Quality Enhancement Cell Deputy Director and head of African Studies Centre Hamza Jan presented the idea of formation of the Association of Maritime Allies Nations (AMAN) to connect ASEAN with other developing global networks like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative.