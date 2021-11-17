UMT celebrates International Day on Diversity

Office of Internationalization of UMT celebrated 1 st edition of International Day on Diversity at UMT. Director Office of Internationalization of UMT Asif Saeed Haider hoisted the flag ceremony of Yemen and Pakistan. Director General UMT Abid HK Shirwani was also present there.

To promote cultural diversity traditional dances of Afghanistan, Yemen, Turkey and Pakistan were performed in the ceremony. A large number of overseas students participated while putting up their exhibition stalls. Speaking on the occasion, DG UMT Abid Sherwani said that without investment in higher education there is no way to compete with other nations of the world. Students of UMT are from different countries, races, and religions, and have different interests, skills, and beliefs which promote peace and make UMT an interesting place to study. DG UMT said that universities must come forward to play their role for the development of Cultural Harmony. He further said that we at UMT are providing equal opportunities to every student irrespective of the differences of Sindhi, Blochi or Pathan in order to excel as one nation by becoming better citizens and contributing to the community.

He also added that the students from UAE, Turkey, Afghanistan, Somalia and Yemen are getting higher education on scholarships at UMT.

Director Office of Internationalization of UMT Asif Saeed Haider said that diversity and globalization together made us all sit together at one platform in UMT. He commended the leadership role of President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad and said that he always comes up with innovative ideas. He wished all the students a bright future in their respective disciplines.