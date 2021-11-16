National Speech Language Pathology Day marked

The Pakistan Speech Language Pathologist Association, a duly registered professional health body established for the emerging discipline of Speech and Language Pathology in Pakistan, celebrated National Speech Language Pathology Day on 20th October, 2021 at Riphah International University, Lahore and guests included Minister Punjab and Member CM Inspection Team Ajmal Cheema, Tariq Mahmood Javaid a senior Civil Servant who has been a pioneer in the formation of DRAP, Human Organ Transplant Authority & Polio Vaccine Programme , Director Professor Dr Syed Shakeelur Rehman and President of the Association Dr Nazia Mumtaz.

Its aims and objectives include provision of standardized treatment for speech, language/ communication, swallowing disorders, their appropriate management, assessment and intervention services for all ages and genders leading to rehabilitation of the individual. Pakistan Speech Language Pathologists Association strives to propose to FPSC, Federal and Provincial Health Commission and HEC to develop and harmonies rehabilitation curricula and recruitment criteria.

Research in rehabilitation sciences and developing international linkages is encouraged.

The association does not hesitate to initiate measures to eliminate quackery in the rehabilitation domain.