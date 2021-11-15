Anti-smog squad formed to check air pollution in Lahore

LAHORE: The city commissioner has decided to form an anti-smog task force, as Lahore tops the list of the most polluted cities in the world.

As per details, the Anti-Smog Squad will be comprising of five teams and each team will consist of five members, which will visit the industries and will slap fines in case of any violation. The teams will be headed by the officers of the environmental projection department, while the representatives from police, WASA, LESCO, and Municipal Corporation will also be the members of the teams.

Secretary Health Imran Sikander had said that the smog level has gone up beyond the safe level in the provincial capital of the Punjab province and directed the hospitals to immediately establish smog counters in the hospitals. “The rising levels could lead to breathing issues, swelling in eyes and throat,” he said while asking citizens to not leave their houses in Lahore without a mask and sunglasses to avoid its worst effects.

Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore was recorded at 328; however worst air quality was recorded in Walton area at 463 followed by Upper Mall 434, Model Town 434, Anarkali 398, Bahria Orchard 376, and Canal Road at 352.