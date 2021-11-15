Pakistan reports less than 1% coronavirus positivity rate for third consecutive day

Pakistan recorded less than 300 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day. On Monday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has administered 6 coronavirus deaths and 240 new cases in the last 24 hours (Sunday).

After adding the fresh 240 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,279,876. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,612.

Moreover, a total of 32,466 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 240 came COVID positive.

The infection rate was recorded at 0.73 percent. Whereas, the number of patients in critical care was 1,111.

Statistics 15 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 32,466

Positive Cases: 240

Positivity %: 0.73%

Deaths : 06

However, as of yesterday, 298 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now reach 1,228,473.

Furthermore, 473,199 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 441,903 in Punjab, 179,122 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,339 in Islamabad, 33,400 in Balochistan, 34,512 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,401 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

On the other hand, Pakistan has administered at least 118,333,360 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 27.3% of the country’s population.

Earlier, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, made this announcement on social media on November 11 that, “Pakistan has achieved a major milestone of vaccinating half the country’s population eligible for coronavirus vaccine with at least one dose.”