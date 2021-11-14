Govt working with missionary zeal to keep children safe from diseases

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Bazdar, paid visit to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ)and inaugurated campaign to protect children from measles and rubella here on Sunday.

He also observed the process of vaccinating children under the measles and rubella prevention campaign and directed health department and district administration officials to make measles and rubella drive a success.

He said that the national campaign against measles and rubella would continue from November 15 to November 27. He said that more than 35,000 field teams at all union councils of Punjab were going door-to-door to vaccinate children against measles and rubella and more than 1.5 million staff was participating in the drive. He said that children under the age of 9 months and 15 years would be vaccinated against measles and rubella during the campaign. Mr Buzdar said that measles and rubella prevention campaign was launched in collaboration with UNICEF, Bill & Melinda Gates foundation and primary and secondary health department across the province. The Punjab government has set up vaccination centers to vaccinate children against measles and rubella besides this special arrangements have been made in schools and health centers for vaccination, he added. Mr Buzdar said that the children under age five would also be administered anti-polio drops, adding that keeping children safe from diseases was government’s mission.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar paid visit to the residence of advisor to CM and MPA Abdul Haye Dasti and condoled with him over demise of his mother. He expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed Fateha for the departed soul.

Anti-measles Rubella drive from today: Over 0.9 million children aged up to 15 years would be vaccinated against measles and Rubella virus in the district during a 13 days campaign to be started from Monday (November 15).

According to health officials, as many as 941198 children under 15 years of age, which consists 39 percent of the total population (2.413 million) of the district, would be vaccinated against Measles/ Rubella virus at different EPI centres and the schools during a 13-day vaccination campaign. In addition to the vaccination against Rubella and Measles, 416266 children under 5 year old would also be given anti-polio drops, health officials said.

“Rubella is a dangerous virus which has claimed the lives of over 0.14 million children all over the world, DHO Dr Lala Jaffar said while talking to APP. Dr Lala Jaffar said that though there were a meagre number of Rubella cases in the province, we should take preventive measures to stop this virus from spreading in our society. According to DHO, so far 6 deaths due to Rubella/ Measles are reported in the district during the last four months.

He said a total 763 teams including 654 outreach, 105 fixed point and four special teams had been formed in the district by the health authorities to accomplish the task of vaccinating children. As many as 151 doctors, 763 vaccinators and 1417 social mobilizers would also perform the vaccination duties. The District Health Officer further said that pediatricians, health centres and ambulance services would remain alert to face any situation during the vaccination campaign. He appealed to the parents to get their under 15 year old children vaccinated against Rubella and Measles so that the virus could be contained to affect our new generation. He also urged the media persons to play a role in creating awareness among the general public about the Rubella and Measles virus. In reply to a question, DHO said during the campaign all children including those already vaccinated would be once again vaccinated so that virus could be wiped out from our country.