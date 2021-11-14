Inflation to be controlled soon

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that the recent inflation was temporary and it would be controlled soon.

Addressing a public gathering after inauguration of sewerage and tuff tile project at Basti Karimabad here on Sunday, Dr Akhtar Malik said that the incumbent government was striving hard to resolve public issues on priority.

He said that different development projects have been initiated by the government to facilitate masses.

He said that the sewerage and tuff tile project would be completed with funds of Rs 40 million adding that the project would be completed within the given time. The provincial minister added that the inflation was not only in Pakistan but across the world and it would be controlled soon.