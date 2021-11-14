Covid positivity ratio drops below 1 percent: NCOC

The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Saturday was recorded 23,090 with 231 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 460 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Eleven corona patients have died during the last 24 hours, 10 of the deceased were under treatment in different hospitals and one of them died in their respective quarantines or home, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Out of the total 11 deceased four of them perished on ventilators. Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

There were 1,119 Covid-19 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The national covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 0.68 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 12 percent, Peshawar 19 percent, Lahore 10 percent, and Multan 30 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per the medical requirement of Covid patient) were also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 21 percent, Lahore 14 percent, Sargodha 30 percent, and Multan 43 percent. Around 122 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 33,862 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 5,300 in Sindh, 16,019 in Punjab, 7,789 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,731 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 611 in Balochistan, 199 Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 213 in AJK.

Around 1,227,688 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,279,373 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered, and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,506, Balochistan 33,391, GB 10,400, ICT 107,275, KP 179,000, Punjab 441,720 and Sindh 473,081.

About 28,595 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,600 people perished in Sindh, one of them perished out of the hospital on Friday. In Punjab, some 12,972 deaths occurred across the province due to Covid-19. Five of the infected people died out of the hospital in the past 24 hours. As many as 5,790 people expired in KP, four of them died in hospitals on Friday, 948 individuals died in ICT, one of them died in the hospital on Friday, 358 people died in Balochistan, 186 infected people perished in GB, and 741 people died in AJK.

A total of 21,352,792 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 1,161 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.