Haleem, Gohar discuss political situation

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday held a meeting with member Sindh Assembly of Grand Democratic Alliance Sardar Al Gohar Mahar. According to a statement issued here, both the leaders discussed political situation of Sindh as well as federal funded development packages for the province in detail. Haleem Adil Sheikh said that PTI was striving to get masses free from bad governance of incumbent PPP Sindh government. He said that Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar was playing an important role for bringing political change in the province.













