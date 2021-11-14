Asad Umar lauds renovation of Peshawar Museum

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar here Saturday visited Peshawar Museum and Sethi House and highly appreciated the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to preserve the rich heritage of this region.

He also lauded the restoration of building of Peshawar Museum. The minister was briefed about renovation and conservation works of Peshawar Museum by Director Archaeology and Museums KP, Dr Abdul Samad.

The minister went around different galleries of the Peshawar Museum and sections of Sethi House Peshawar and took keen interest in it.

Peshawar Museum, a lone museum of Gandhara Art in the world having over 30,000 rare antiquities collection, was reopened for general public, archeologists and tourists after completion of conservation and renovation work by the government that enhanced its look.

The entire building of the colonial era including its exterior and interior structure and designs has been completely rehabilitated and conserved by renowned experts without compromising on its original ancient architecture.

The two-storey building, an amalgamation of British and Mughal architectures, originally consisted of a main hall and two side aisles on ground and first floor, surmounted by four elegant cupolas and small pinnacle on all corners, has been rehabilitated.

The renovation work was necessitated after its exterior and interior structure was badly affected by earthquakes and harsh weather conditions.

It is the only Museum in the world where the complete life story of the Founder of Buddhism, Lord Bhudda was preserved in the form of panels and statues, attracting domestic and international tourists, Buddhists and monks every year.

The completed renovation and conservation work includes an ancient main hall constructed in 1906 in memory of Queen Victoria where the complete life story of Lord Bhudda, Buddha Gallery with statues of Lord Bhudda and Buddha Savatta Gallery having princey life of Lord Bhudda.